The Beckhams enjoy beach day during Los Angeles holiday David Beckham has been documenting the trip on social media

The Beckhams appear to be enjoying their half term holiday in the States! David Beckham and his children took advantage of the Californian weather with a trip to the beach on Sunday, where they enjoyed a game of football together. "It's been a while," the former England footballer captioned a photo of himself preparing to kick a ball on the sand.

The doting dad also shared a glimpse of his children in action, including a photo of his son Romeo running across the sand towards the ball, and another of daughter Harper which he drew a heart on. "Cali baby," he captioned another of the images posted on Instagram Stories.

David Beckham and his children enjoyed a day at the beach

The Beckhams are spending the children's half term holiday in Los Angeles, the city they used to call home when David played for LA Galaxy. Mum-of-four Victoria has been posting photos of their sunny break, showing the children enjoying pool time and being outdoors. She uploaded a photo of her six-year-old daughter Harper running around outside wearing a cute summer dress. "Happy Harper," Victoria captioned the shot. Budding tennis player Romeo Beckham was also seen in another photo playing a game on an outside court, which was captioned: "Early morning tennis with Romeo x."

David shared a photo of his daughter Harper Beckham on Instagram Stories

David and Victoria also enjoyed some quality time together with a date night on Wednesday, where they splashed out almost £2,000 on a wine tasting session. The couple appear to have enjoyed three bottles of red: the Chateux Margaux Grand Vin 1995, which retails for just over £700, the Chalafleur Pomerol 2006, which can be bought for around £600 and the Chateau Cheval 2012 Premiere Grand Cru Class, which would set the Beckhams back £430. "Date night kisses," Victoria captioned a photo of the first bottle, while David could be seen in the background.

