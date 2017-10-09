Brooklyn Beckham reunites with girlfriend Chloe Moretz in Dublin The Kick Ass star is currently filming in Dublin

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz looked truly loved-up as they reunited in Dublin this weekend. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son travelled over from New York to meet up with his girlfriend on the set of her new movie The Widow, and it appears they enjoyed a weekend of sightseeing together.

A photo posted by Brooklyn on Instagram showed the couple at a rugby match between Leinster and Munster at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. The pair both wore matching green scarves for the occasion, with Brooklyn sipping on a pint of Guinness while Chloe held an Irish coffee.

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham were reunited in Dublin

"Dublin. You were amazing," Brooklyn captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji. Meanwhile Chloe shared a photo of her boyfriend at the airport on Instagram stories, telling her 10.4 million followers, "Mi love".

During their romantic weekend together, Brooklyn and Chloe explored some of Dublin's top tourist hotspots, including the Guinness Storehouse, and were spotted strolling hand-in-hand around the city.

The couple rekindled their relationship over the summer when Brooklyn moved to New York, where he is currently studying at Parson's School of Design. The teenager confirmed that he and Chloe were once again dating in an Instagram post, describing the actress as "my girl". The photo showed Brooklyn sitting on a bed while watching TV, with an unseen girl's leg on his lap. Chloe, 20, was tagged in the photo, which was captioned: "These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl."

The couple rekindled their relationship over the summer

Brooklyn and Chloe first started dating back in 2014, before reuniting in 2016. Chloe confirmed their relationship on TV that May. Speaking on US chat show The Talk, the If I Stay star revealed that the couple's relationship had been suffering as they were followed whenever they stepped out together, and so they decided to embrace the attention.

She said: "We've been on and off together for a couple of years now, and we just kind of made it official. We were always running from people taking pictures of us. And we were like, 'you know what? It's affecting our relationship.'"