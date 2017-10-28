Read about Cheryl and Liam Payne's haunted house The stars rented out their LA mansion after a spooky encounter

Spooky! Cheryl's partner Liam Payne has spoken about creepy goings on at their Los Angeles home. The Bedroom Floor singer revealed all in a new interview, explaining how a ghost in the mansion scared Cheryl so much during her pregnancy that they had to sleep in a downstairs room. Liam told The Sun that the spirit resides in their top bedroom and a stranger even told Cheryl's mum Joan of the ghost living in their house.

Cheryl and boyfriend Liam Payne

Liam told the paper of the ghost: "It’s the guy who filmed the Jurassic Park helicopter shots, he’s the ghost in my house. He’s called Alan. It’s ridiculous." Liam added that he has never seen 'Alan' but lights and taps go on and off by themselves. The star reveals that Cheryl was so scared she wouldn't sleep upstairs, so they slept in their downstairs cinema room for a week instead. The pair rented out the home in April.

Cheryl and Liam became parents for the first time in March. The couple welcomed a son, Bear. Cheryl recently admitted that she hated being pregnant, but wouldn't rule out having another child. "I hated being pregnant," Cheryl told Lorraine, speaking from Simon's house in the south of France. "A lot of stuff went on and I just didn't enjoy it." She added: "I have no plans of two at the moment, but I think maybe one day."

Cheryl with X Factor judge Simon Cowell in the South of France

Cheryl couldn't resist sharing a gorgeous of Liam on Instagram recently. The X Factor star, who made her return to TV last weekend with Simon Cowell at Judges Houses, uploaded the snap that showed Liam pouting at the camera. "I had to... I mean come onnnn," Cheryl wrote, alongside an emoji with heart eyes. Fans were quick to express their envy, as one wrote: "He is hot Cheryl! Hold on to him!" Another posted: "I do not blame you, he is one good looking man." A third commented: "Luckiest girl in the world I mean."