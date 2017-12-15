Flashback Friday: Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys' fairy tale wedding The couple said "I do" in a fairy tale wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!

Next week, Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple, who married on Friday 21 December in 2012, chose to exclusively share their wedding photos with HELLO! magazine at the time. Rock'n'roll legend Ronnie revealed it was "a wonderful day", adding that he wished he had met his bride earlier. "I can't think of another girl more suited to me," Ronnie said.

The super cool groom, who was so calm he played a game of snooker before the 4.30pm ceremony, went on: "She looked beautiful walking through that doorway. I feel very blessed to have a new family. My dad and brothers are no longer with us so it's really nice to be welcomed by a new gang. Her relatives are lovely."

Ronnie and Sally are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary next week

Ronnie enlisted his fellow music legends Sir Paul McCartney and Rod Stewart as his best men, while his children Jesse, Tyrone and Leah took pride of place in the front row. Other famous names included Jesse's wife Fearne Cotton, Kenney Jones from the Faces and Kelly Jones from the Stereophonics.

The day was full of sentiment. Sally, who was 34 at the time, got married in the same wedding dress as her mum and also wore a red heart shaped pendant which Ronnie designed. The dress was created over 40 years ago and brought back to life by Tommy Hilfiger. After walking the aisle hand-in-hand, Sally and Ronnie later departed London's Dorchester hotel at 8.30pm.

Sally revealed that they had chosen to marry near Christmas because it's a "family-centred time". Of the venue, she added: "Guests didn't know about it until a couple of days before. It was just my parents and the best men who knew about it." Ronnie and Sally, who donated 100 per cent of their fee to a selection for children's charities, went on to welcome twin daughters – Gracie Jane and Alice Rose – in May 2016.