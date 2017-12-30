EastEnders' Brooke Kinsella shares touching photo from her wedding day The beautiful bride posted the intimate snap on social media

Bride Brooke Kinsella shared an adorable photo from her beautiful wedding with her followers on Instagram. The former EastEnders star married her long-term partner Simon Boardley in a stunning winter wedding on Thursday 28 December, posting photos of their special day on social media. Now Brooke has shared a very special moment with her fans from her wedding reception. The new photo shows herself and her sister Jade in a tender family moment on the dance floor with a little boy who appears to be Jade's son. The sisters can be seen crouching down for a sweet kiss with the toddler.

Brooke and her sister Jade share a sweet moment

Brooke's Instagram followers loved the touching picture, with one commenting that the little one was "The star of the show!" One fan told Brooke: "Beautiful sisters @brookekinsella @jadekinsellaxxx." Another said: "So beautiful congratulations most beautiful wedding love this photo @brookekinsella." There were more cute comments for the family, as a follower wrote: "That's love @brookekinsella @jadekinsellaxxx."

Brooke and Simon after exchanging vows

Brooke had previously posted a photo showing her walking up the aisle with her new husband after exchanging vows in front of close family and friends. Dressed in a gorgeous ivory gown, Brooke captioned the photo: "Nailed it". She met her now husband Simon through his close friend, popular TV personality and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Judge Robert Rinder.

Brooke's stunning wedding venue

Earlier in the day, Brooke paid tribute to her brother Ben, who was tragically killed in a knife attack in 2008 when he was out celebrating the end of his GCSEs in London. Brooke, who has since been awarded and MBE for her tireless campaigning against knife crime, shared a picture of a clear sunny sky above the wedding venue and captioned it: "There was never any doubt my little angel would bring the sun out for me today".