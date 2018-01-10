Find out which A-lister is inspiring Candice Brown's wedding dress The Dancing on Ice contestant is engaged to Liam Macaulay

Candice Brown has been balancing her Dancing on Ice training with wedding planning – and she seems to have it sussed! The 33-year-old already has the date and venue set, and now all she needs to do is find the perfect dress! Luckily, Candice already has an idea in mind – inspired by none other than Jennifer Lawrence. While chatting to HELLO! Online at the launch night of Cirque du Soleil’s new show Ovo at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night, the baking star revealed: "Wedding planning is taking a little bit of a back seat. We know where, we know when, it's just a case of going to try on some dresses. Jennifer Lawrence's dress when she fell off the stairs at the Oscars… I love that dress, I love it. But I don’t know, they say you have to try things on so I could be in a sparkly leotard!" Jennifer's infamous Dior Oscar dress would certainly be fitting for a bride-to-be – sans the fall. The custom-made gorgeous design featured a fitted bodice, voluminous skirt and gliding train, and would look gorgeous on Candice on her big day.

Candice Brown with fiancé Liam Macaulay

With her connections in the baking world, there is one thing for sure – Candice and Liam's wedding guests will not go hungry. The author told us that she is planning on inviting her old GBBO mates, and might even ask them to make a tier for her wedding cake! She said of her supportive friends: "We are in a Whatsapp group together and yesterday because I went a little bit quiet and kept myself to myself and went into training they had a bit of a panic that they hadn’t heard from me. And I went 'no I am here, I am just head down!' I think I might get them to make me a tier for my wedding cake actually."

Jennifer Lawrence has inspired Candice when it comes to wedding dress shopping

On Dancing on Ice, Candice – who was in attendance with skate partner Matt Evers - revealed that so far, she is "really enjoying" her time on the show. She also had only only good things to say about the show's famous hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. She said: "They are amazing, so, so lovely. Saw them in rehearsals and they are so nice."