Strictly Come Dancing favourite Natalie Lowe has married in her native Australia surrounded by some of her closest friends from the show including professional dancer Ian Waite, and former celebrity contestants Judy Murray and Deborah Meaden. “I always dreamed of getting married here one day,' she exclusively tells HELLO! of the breathtakingly beautiful ceremony on 8th January at Balmoral Beach overlooking Sydney Harbour covered exclusively in the new edition of the magazine. "It holds a very special place in my heart and what better time to get wed than the Australian summer. The whole day was filled with lots of laughter, singing and dancing.”

The Strictly professional dancer who announced she was leaving the show last year wore a bespoke strapless dress in a pale ivory Italian crepe by British designer Suzanne Neville which scored a perfect 10 from her new husband company director James Knibbs who told HELLO!, "She absolutely took my breath away. She looked so beautiful walking down the aisle. It is a moment I will never forget."

Natalie Lowe and James Knibbs tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony

Ian Waite gave a reading and told HELLO!, “I would not have missed the wedding for the world. We have been through so much together, starting on Strictly with many tours together we have become like brother and sister. I adore her." One of the highlights was always going to be the first dance. “A Viennese Waltz and then when everyone thought it was over we broke out into a full-on Charleston to Shout by the Isley Brothers. I was so proud of James he was SO good. I had only given him two 30-minute lessons,” Natalie reveals. “I think we will definitely keep on dancing now we have danced our first dance together."

“From the moment I arrived to the last goodbye it was the most memorable and special day of my life," says Natalie. After the ceremony at the Rotunda on Balmoral Beach, guests boarded the Sahana for a harbour cruise followed by a reception at the prestigious Public Dining Room restaurant. We wanted our guests to unwind and enjoy some amazing Australian food and wine,” says Natalie.

"When you are planning a wedding on the other side of the world it helps to have someone you trust that gets the job done," she says of her wedding planner Samantha Burke. "We could not have had this day without her.” The celebrations will continue back in the UK with plans to hold a party in the summer to celebrate with family and friends who couldn’t make it to Australia.

Of their stunning wedding album, Natalie adds, "We really felt our photographer Andy Morris played a key part to the day. He captured all the right moments and made the day feel extra special, it was like he was part of the family."

