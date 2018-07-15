Exclusive! Dylan Hartley marries Joanne Tromans - and their daughter didn't want it to end! The couple tied the knot surrounded by their famous friends

England rugby union ace Dylan Hartley and his wife Joanne Tromans have shared exclusive photographs from their wedding day with HELLO! magazine. The couple married on July 7 at the 14th-century All Saints Church in Cottesbrooke - the Northamptonshire village where make-up artist Jo grew up – in front of 160 guests. Among those invited were Dylan’s team mates Danny Care, Chris Ashton, Ben Foden – with his wife, The Saturdays’ star Una Healy – and James Haskell, with his fiancée Chloe Madeley. The couple’s two-year-old daughter Thea Rose served as flower girl. Speaking of the moment he saw his bride, 31, arrive for the first time, Dylan told HELLO!: "When I looked back and saw her big smile, my heart leapt. It was such an emotional moment. When she reached me she was shaking like a leaf. Then she grabbed my hand and squeezed it."

Dylan Hartley and his beautiful bride and daughter Photo credit: Tara Florence

Jo added: "Walking up the aisle towards him was the most amazing experience. When I saw him looking at me with this big smile on his face, I was so happy that I was afraid I might crumble. Then, when I held his hand and gazed into his eyes, waves of emotion flooded through me. I took some deep breaths to hold myself together and embraced the moment." After the ceremony was over, the new Mr and Mrs Hartley were cheered as they walked to a chauffer-driven Jaguar to the wedding reception in a marquee erected at nearby Holdenby House. "She has so much energy and such a positive outlook," Dylan said of his bride. "She’s fun to be around and is always smiling. I also mentioned in my speech that she has given me the ultimate gift - our daughter.”

Adds Jo: "I didn’t want it to end. Nor did little Thea. The next day, she was walking around the house, performing twirls in her flower girl dress. And when Dylan went to tuck her into bed, she was still wearing her wedding shoes. We’re all still on a high from the big day and will treasure our memories forever."

