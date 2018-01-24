Strictly's Alexandra Burke reveals details of romantic proposal The singer announced her engagement this month

After weeks of speculation, Alexandra Burke finally confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Josh Ginnelly earlier this month. And in her first TV interview since the happy news, the 29-year-old opened up about the special moment Josh popped the question. "It was two days after the Strictly final," she said on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday. "I got woken up at four in the morning and he said, 'Pack your bag we are going to Paris'. It was amazing!"

Alexandra got engaged to boyfriend Josh in December

Alexandra, who is currently taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour with her fellow finalists, went on to add: "I definitely didn't expect that to happen at all. We're both very, very happy." At the start of the month, the singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her dazzling new diamond ring, with the words "I said yes" written bold across her hand. She revealed that they got engaged in Paris on 18 December but "decided to keep this between us for a while". The star wrote: "So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much."

READ:Alexandra Burke announces engagement to long-term love Josh

Loading the player...

In the romantic post, Alexandra said she had "never felt this kind of love before", adding that her late mother Melissa Bell would be "very happy" for the pair. "My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer." She concluded: "Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness. I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us."

MORE: Alexandra Burke reveals she's missing her mum in emotional social media post