Is Kylie Jenner engaged? See her stunning ring More excitement for the new mum following her surprise birth announcement

With Kylie Jenner announcing the birth of her baby girl, it seems the end of pregnancy rumours has sparked new speculation – the reality TV star might be engaged! Kylie has once again sent the rumour mill into overdrive after sharing a behind-the-scenes video in which she was spotted flashing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger! Amid all the excitement of the mini-documentary, which gave fans their first glimpse of her daughter plus Kim Kardashian's new baby Chicago, eagle-eyed fans have not missed the noticeable bling sported by Kylie in multiple shots.

The famous 20-year-old wore the glittering rock on the fourth finger of her left hand – the traditional engagement and wedding ring finger – sparking rumours that she is engaged to her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. The alleged engagement ring could be clearly seen as Kylie cradled her growing baby bump at various points throughout the video.

The TV star showed off a new diamond ring in her video

Up until now, Kylie and Travis, 25, have kept their journey to parenthood private, but the pregnancy video shows a number of intimate moments, including rare PDA scenes from the couple and footage from baby scans. It has been viewed over 23 million times, and even allows fans access into the delivery room as the star gave birth. Some fans have noticed that Kylie was not wearing the ring at her pink-themed baby shower, which took place in November, leading to assumptions that Travis may have proposed over Christmas.

Kylie and Khloe Kardashian show off growing baby bumps

Kylie gave birth to her daughter in February

This is not the first time the make-up tycoon has sparked engagement rumours. Back in 2015, HELLO! reported on Kylie's denial of her supposed engagement to her then-boyfriend Tyga. Those rumours came after she shared a picture of her wearing an extremely large diamond ring.

It seems no one can truly keep up with the Kardashians, as the new engagement speculation comes after months of guesswork surrounding Kylie's reported pregnancy. One fan asked: "So is Kylie engaged or do we have to wait 9 months to find that out now?” Excited fans will have to wait and see if Kylie has another surprise announcement in store!