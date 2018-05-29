Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis marries Angela Jones in stunning Italian setting What a beautiful wedding!

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has tied the knot with partner Angela Jones, in a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy! The actor - who plays Neville Longbottom in the wizarding films - took to his social media accounts to announce the happy news, joking on Twitter: "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming." Over on Instagram, he simply posted a British and American flag emoji alongside the sweet snap with his Floridian bride - a nod to both their birthplaces.

Photo credit: Bottega 53

The gorgeous shot, taken by wedding photography duo Nancy and Piermarco of Bottega 53, shows the couple walking through a beautiful green garden - with the bride wearing a stunning gown with lace sleeves, and groom Matthew sporting a dapper tuxedo. Angela wore her blonde hair in a pretty updo, with a few loose tendrils falling past her ears, and held a beautiful bouquet of white flowers and green foliage.

According to E! News, the couple met in July 2016 and quickly fell for each other, announcing their engagement in the December of that year. Adorably, the pair reportedly met at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, where Angela was working as an event planner. A representative said at the time: "They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away."

The couple met in 2016

The newlyweds are keeping quiet about other details of their Italian nuptials, though perhaps lifestyle blogger Angela will share further pictures from the day at a later date. Their wedding planner, @sposiamovi on Instagram, did share a number of sweet snapshots from their chosen destination, Portofino, on Instagram Stories - showing a live band, stunning floral table decorations and beautiful waterside scenery. Congratulations to the happy couple!