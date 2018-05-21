Lisa Riley reveals she is engaged to partner Al - and her ring is gorgeous! The Loose Women panellist announced the happy news on Monday

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday, Lisa Riley has shared some very exciting wedding-related news of her own. The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she was engaged to her long-term partner Al, and she couldn’t be happier! Flashing her stunning engagement ring in a stunning headshot, the former Emmerdale actress said: "Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true....I have got engaged...my soul mate and best mate and love of my life."

Lisa Riley announced her engagement following the royal wedding

While she has nothing set in stone just yet, Lisa is "seriously over the moon," with the star adding: "Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me....we have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together...zero fuss, just firmed our togetherness, and got sick of having to keep switching fingers with my ring seriously over the moon!!! Thanks for your messages." Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the star, with one writing: "Aww lovely news! Congratulations Lisa," while another said: "Yay! That's fantastic, huge congratulations and love to you both!!"

The happy news follows Lisa's win at the BAFTA TV awards last week, where the actress - along with the rest of her co-stars - picked up the award for Best Mini-Series for the harrowing three-part drama Three Girls, which was based on the Rochdale grooming ring. Ahead of the ceremony, Lisa chatted to HELLO!, telling us that it was an extra-special occasion as it was the first time she had walked down the red carpet in as a size 12. "Getting in this very, very tight dress tonight, how do you think I feel? I have never walked a red carpet size 12, the last time I walked a red carpet I was a size 26. That's what it's about, patience is key, and working hard," she said.

