Game of Thrones star Kit Harington marries Rose Leslie: all the pictures The pair married in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Kit Harrington of Game of Thrones fame has married his fiancee, Rose Leslie, on Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The stunning bride wore a long-sleeved dress with a pretty lace veil, while her handsome groom looked traditional in a three piece suit.

The couple were showered with confetti

The happy couple were joined by costars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Jack Donnelly and a host of others to celebrate the happy occasion. They showered the newlyweds with confetti as they left Rayne Church in the village of Kirkton of Rayne, before cheering as the young couple made their way into a Land Rover emblazoned with the words 'Just Married'.

The couple travelled back to Rose's family castle for the reception

After the church wedding, guests made their way to Wardhill Castle for the reception, a stunning 12th century venue owned by Rose’s family. Both Kit and Rose are 31 years old. They met in 2012 while shooting their hit TV show, paying on-screen lovers, Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow.

Rose’s father, Sebastian Leslie, gave his beautiful daughter away and told reporters outside the church that he couldn’t have hoped for a better day. "We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today. It’s an absolutely lovely day for us. It’s a great day for Aberdeenshire. We are using local caterers, local lighting, local flowers," he said.

Game of Thrones stars including Sophie Turner and Maise Williams attended

Emilia Clarke looked stunning in pink

Fans lined the streets of the Scottish village and were treated to plenty of waves and attention from their favourite stars. The wedding date had previously been posted at Aberdeenshire’s Huntly register office. The pair announced their engagement in the Times newspaper last year.