Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews marry in intimate ceremony The couple are expecting their first child together

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are officially man and wife, just three months before welcoming their first child together. The couple exchanged vows in the Matthews' stunning Glen Affric estate in Scotland, at an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, including the groom's brother James, who acted as Best Man and James Middleton, who gave one of three readings during the short ceremony.

The bride and groom were dressed to the nines for their big day, with Vogue dazzling in an off-white, silk, V-neck wedding dress that was designed especially for her by her friend Paul Costello. The groom, meanwhile, looked dapper in a bespoke three-piece, midnight blue morning suit made by renowned tailor Tony Lutwyche.

Following the short ceremony, the couple treated guests to a full sit-down meal which featured a menu of local Scottish produce. Guests also tucked into the wedding cake, a dusky pink, three-tier sponge with fresh raspberries, vanilla cream and buttercream frosting made by a local baker.

The wedding comes just six months after announcing their engagement. Spencer popped the question at the end of January on stage at the Lyceum Theatre in London's West End, following a performance of The Lion King. The couple, who first met on the 2017 series of The Jump, were given a backstage tour before the 28-year-old got down on one knee.

"We've developed more than what a relationship to me is. She's my best pal, I look up to her and I want to please her on a daily basis," he told HELLO! following their engagement. "It's very different to anything I've had before. We're just completely equal and although we're very competitive, everything is very playful. It’s a very straightforward, unargumentative, simple life, which is what I’ve always wanted."

