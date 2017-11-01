See Gemma Collins' response to Alan Carr's hilarious Halloween outfit! From AC to GC! Alan Carr transformed into the TOWIE star

Gemma Collins has shared her delight over Alan Carr's choice of Halloween dress-up. The chat show host, who attended Jonathan Ross' annual party on Tuesday, copied one of the TOWIE star's infamous looks from earlier this year, and Gemma could not be happier! Taking to her Instagram page, the 36-year-old told her followers: "Alan Carr I [love] you this is pure jokes ha ha ha made my night x dressing up as me what an honour." [sic] The comedian paid tribute to his "woman of the year" on his Twitter page, saying: "Happy Halloween, babes. You've heard of the GC, now you've got AC. Why can't curvy girls look great at Halloween?" Alan, 41, completed his costume with a blonde wig and had his face made up with zombie make-up.

Gemma Collins has given Alan Carr's Halloween costume her seal of approval

Other celebrities at the Jonathan’s bash included Holly Willoughby, who dressed up as a unicorn, Claudia Schiffer, as a pink Power Ranger and X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger, who transformed into the iconic Egyptian queen Cleopatra. Stacey Solomon dressed up as Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman, famously played by Julia Roberts in the 1990 film. "Halloween as "Viv" aka Julia Roberts aka I don’t kiss on the mouth aka you made a big mistake, big HUGE," she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Gemma recently hit the headlines after she fell through a stage trapdoor at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Award Show. The TV star fell while presenting the award for Best TV Show, and opened up about the experience to The Sun. She explained: "I've got to consult a lawyer, yeah. Do you know what it is, it's negligence. Because I'm not being funny but I didn't even get a tenner for turning up." She continued: "Do you what I find shocking, the BBC… hasn't called or at least sent any flowers… They didn't even offer me a chair or whatever afterwards."

The TOWIE star revealed that she had damaged her back and left side during the fall, adding: "I'm a switched on girl. If [the stage manager] said, 'If you move to the right you're going to fall'… They literally had it too close to where it was coming up." The Radio 1 press office has since released a statement regarding the incident, which read: "The BBC takes the health and safety of everyone involved very seriously and we are awaiting a full report from Remedy - the production company who made the show - about the incident. But they have told us that Gemma did receive a full briefing before going on stage."