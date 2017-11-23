Louisa Johnson speaks out about Olly Murs and Melanie Sykes The former X Factor winner was talking to HELLO! Online at Global's Make Some Noise Gala on Thursday night

Louisa Johnson has opened up about her good friend Olly Murs' love life following rumours surrounding a romance with Melanie Sykes. The former X Factor winner chatted to journalists, including HELLO! Online, at Global's Make Some Noise Gala on Thursday evening, where she revealed that if the pair were were dating, she would have known about it. "I will ask him and report back," she said of the X Factor star, adding: "They definitely haven’t been dating for a year I would have known!"

Louisa's words come shortly after Melanie took to social media to shut down any speculation. She wrote: "To all those writing [expletive] about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT." [sic] Olly has also hit back at claims. He recently shared a GIF of Steve Carrell's Anchorman character, Brick Tamland, laughing while holding a banana. "Hahahahaha good one!" it read. The tweet has since been deleted, but Olly, 33, followed it up with another sarcastic post that read, "I'm having such a relaxing holiday at the minute..." followed by an emoji of a face rolling its eyes.

It was reported last week that Olly and Melanie had been secretly dating for the past year. The new Voice coach and the mother-of-two are said to have initially bonded over their love of fitness, with a source revealing that they were introduced by a mutual friend. "They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought that she had an amazing body," a source told The Sun, adding that the couple "have both been determined for nobody to find out. It's been a bit off and on, and there's a real physical attraction between them".