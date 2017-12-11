Loading the player...

Ruth Langsford talks spending Christmas with Eamonn Holmes – and who's in charge on the big day The Loose Women panellist talked us through her Christmas prep in the HELLO! celebrity advent calendar

Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford just loves Christmas, so much so that husband Eamonn Holmes calls her Mrs Christmas! The This Morning host talked about how she prepares for the festive season in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar. Ruth likes to get ahead of the game and manages to avoid last minute panic and Christmas crowds by starting her preparation early in the year. "I am that woman who is buying Christmas cards and wrapping paper in September when it comes into the shops, I don’t complain about that I love Christmas," she said.

Ruth Langsford takes control in the kitchen on Christmas day

The TV star also joked that when it comes to taking control, there is no contest, especially when it comes to all the cooking. "Who do you think will be doing the cooking? Is it Eamonn or Ruth? I think it's me!" she laughed. Eamonn and Ruth - who share teenage son Jack, 14, have been together for 21 years, and celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in June this year. The celebrity couple previously invited HELLO! magazine into their home during the Christmas period, where Eamonn once again referred to his wife as "Mrs Christmas." He said: "I'm married to Mrs Christmas. There's loving it and being addicted to it and she's OD-ed on it. Ruth's the person who makes Christmas happen."

