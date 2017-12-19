Jamie Lomas opens up about heartache over friend's death during I'm A Celebrity stint The ex-Hollyoaks star was this year's I'm A Celeb runner-up

Jamie Lomas has opened up about his shock over the death of one of his close friends. Appearing on Monday's Loose Women, the soap star revealed that he learnt of sports agent Gary Lloyd's tragic passing after he finished his stint on I'm A Celebrity, which came to an end last week. "One of my close friends passed away the day I went into the jungle," he told the panel. "He was a top, top man. They tried to contact me in the jungle, but because he wasn’t immediate family they couldn't tell me."



Elaborating further, Jamie explained: "I came out [of the jungle] and they had this WhatsApp group called Gary Lloyd Tribute. He was a bit of a wind-up, so I didn't pay attention to it at first. Then there was a flood of messages coming in. I just read it and it was heartbreaking." The 42-year-old finished in second position, behind Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo, in this year's I'm A Celeb.



During the ITV daytime show, he was quizzed over the "bullying" claims surrounding fellow campmate Iain Lee, to which Jamie responded: "It's absolute nonsense. You see an hour a day edited, we're in there 24 hours a day and people are entitled to have opinions. Iain has come out and rubbished the rumours and we need to move away from it now. Bullying is such a strong word if you look it up in the English dictionary." The following day, Jamie was reunited with Stanley Johnson and Dennis Wise. The trio enjoyed a lavish lunch date at Colbert in Chelsea. The former Hollyoaks actor took to his Instagram page to share a snap, writing in the caption: "Lunch with these two gentleman @denniswise11 @stanleyjohnsoniac having a lovely catch up #imaceleb."