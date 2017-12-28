Phillip Schofield photobombs his daughter's Christmas selfie The This Morning host is a proud dad to daughters Molly and Ruby

Phillip Schofield made sure he wasn’t left out of any of his family's festive photos over the Christmas period by becoming a pro at photobombing. The This Morning host featured in a hilarious picture posted by his eldest daughter, Molly, 24, on her Instagram account, which showed him and his wife Stephanie making their mark in a selfie with Molly, her sister Ruby, 21, and their two friends. In the snap, Phillip and Stephanie can be seen pulling faces in the background as the four girls smile to the camera. Molly captioned the snap: "Such a great Christmas. Love these ladies so much, and lovely photobomb @schofe."

Phillip Schofield photobombed his daughter's Instagram photo

Family man Phillip ensured everything was perfect for his family during Christmas, and proudly took to his Instagram account on 25 December to show off his dining room table, which had been decorated with festive candles, miniature trees and crackers. "Nearly ready," the dad-of-two captioned the picture. Fans were quick to comment on the neat display, with one asking: "Was the Royal family coming? It looks lush," while another joked: "All around yours next year then." A third added: "Wow your table is bigger than my living room, looks lovely."

The Schofield family's Christmas table looked lovely and festive

And it isn’t just his family that Phillip likes to joke around with. He often gets the giggles while presenting alongside co-host Holly Willoughby on This Morning, something which they have become notorious for over recent years. Holly previously told Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer that Phillip is just like a "grown up child," telling him: "It’s like when you’re at school and you’re in school assembly and nothing the teacher is saying is funny, but because you’re not allowed to laugh, suddenly everything’s funny, and it’s that. Phil’s like a grown up child. He’s like Peter Pan and he’s got that weezy laugh like Mutley. When I’m talking to camera and I see his shoulders go up and down and you hear that [laugh]. I’m like, well, that’s that then.”