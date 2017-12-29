Home and Away’s Jessica Falkholt’s sister dies, actress still fighting for life The Boxing Day crash has already claimed the actress’ parents

The tragic car crash involving Home and Away’s Jessica Falkholt, which had already claimed the lives of her parents, has now taken another victim. Jessica’s sister Annabelle, 21, died in the intensive care unit of Liverpool Hospital in Sydney on Friday morning. The 28-year-old soap actress continues to fight for her own life in the same hospital after being pulled from the car before it burst into flames.

"Annabelle passed away this morning, we knew what was happening so family were with her," a relative told the Daily Mail Australia. "Her and Jessica had such a strong sister bond. They are seriously close sisters. I feel Jessica would have known her sister has passed.”

As HELLO! previously reported, the devastating accident took place on Tuesday on a highway along the New South Wales coast of Australia. Jessica, who played Hope Morrison in the hugely popular TV series, and her sister were pulled from the wreckage and airlifted to different hospitals.

The horrific car crash that killed their parents - Lars Falkholt, 69, and his wife Vivian, 60 - is believed to have been caused by a head on collision. It is not yet known which of the cars was driving on the wrong side of the road. The 50-year old driver of the other vehicle was also killed at the scene. As well as her two-month stint on Home and Away, Jessica has appeared in many stage plays and also stars in the supernatural thriller Harmony, set to be released in 2018.