Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom talk marriage problem: 'It was just a misunderstanding'

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom ave opened up about their turbulent marriage during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that 2018 would be a fresh start for their relationship. Speaking about their public fallout in 2017, the I'm a Celebrity contestant explained: "What went wrong? A lack of communication. You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice… anger sometimes takes over. That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we have also have Lamaisah, our daughter."

Amir and Faryal spoke about their relationship

The pair both tweeted about their relationship in 2017, and Amir accused his wife of being unfaithful. Speaking about the messages, Faryal explained: "It was just a misunderstanding. I was in England, he was in Dubai, he thought he was a bit cool in Dubai doing some tweets." Amir added: "Going through the hand injury that I had, not being in the boxing ring, being away from my family, going through a lot of stuff in my life, I think the best place for me is to be in the boxing ring. When I was away from that, it took me all over the place. I lost that focus and that structure. Not being in the gym, not training, when you have all that downtime you have all that energy in your body."

Happy new year. Bring on 2018 A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

Speaking about his time in the jungle for the reality show, the boxer said: "Going to the jungle definitely helped. For me it was good to get away, it was a detox for me." Faryal also said the pair would endeavour to communicate better in the future, adding: "We've been married for four years, we've been with each other for six/ seven years… we've never had problems because we always communicate."