Peter Andre shares rare photo of daughter Amelia – see the snap! The singer is enjoying a winter holiday with his family

Happy birthday Amelia! Peter Andre's daughter turns four on Sunday and the family are celebrating in style on a fun skiing holiday. The singer shares little Amelia and one-year-old Theo with his wife Emily; Peter's older children Princess and Junior by ex-wife Katie Price were also on holiday with dad. The happy gang can be seen enjoying the snow in a new video on the star's Instagram page. Amelia looks so sweet sledging with her dad, while Princess – affectionately called Bista - runs behind them. Peter captioned it: "We forgot Bista. Amelia having the time of her life."

Peter Andre's daughter Amelia Photo credit: Instagram / Peter Andre

Peter also posted a photo of Amelia playing in the snow, with the caption: "I’m four tomorrow and I’m feeling good :))." Fans of the Mysterious Girl singer were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Lol 4 years already, that has gone fast, enjoy your birthday. Hope you get everything you want." Another fan said: "Wow bless you Amelia. Have an amazing 4th birthday Baby girl."

Peter is clearly enjoying some downtime with his children altogether. Earlier in the day, the star shared a funny photo of himself 'snowed in' next to a car submerged in snow. He has likely been joined on the trip by his wife Emily, 28, who he married in 2015. The family have previously enjoyed ski holidays in France, Canada and Austria, sharing photos from their winter getaways with fans.

Photo credit: Instagram / Peter Andre

Back in November, Peter revealed that Emily is excited about returning to work following her maternity leave. He told HELLO! Online: "Emily's about to go back to work and she is really looking forward to working. Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."