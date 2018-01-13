Home and Away's Jessica Falkholt remains in critical condition after life support switched off The actress was in a car crash on Boxing Day in Australia

Home and Away's Jessica Falkholt remains in a critical condition in hospital, it has been confirmed. The 29-year-old actress, who played Hope Morrison in the soap, had her life support switched off on Thursday, a day after the funeral of her parents, Lars and Vivian, and her younger sister, Annabelle. The family were in a devastating car crash on Boxing Day that also claimed the life of the driver of the other car, Craig Anthony Whitall. Australian news site News.come.au said St George's Hospital confirmed on Saturday morning that Jessica's condition remains critical.

A casting director has also posted a heartfelt tribute to the Jessica on his Facebook page. David Newman wrote: “So hard to concentrate today, this screenshot is from just eight weeks ago, where I had the pleasure of another audition with the gorgeous Jessica Falkholt."

He added: "So smart, talented, dedicated, passionate, intense (in all the right ways), inquisitive, questioning, hard on herself - she always thought she could do it better. When she really looked at you - with those wonderful, beautiful eyes - you knew you were in front of a powerful, creative life force. So much potential, just starting to kick the goals she had worked so hard for.............Thank you Jess. Please send all your love and support to her.”

Jessica's parents Lars and Vivian tragically died at the scene of the crash on Australia's New South Wales south coast on Boxing Day. The actress' younger sister, Annabelle, 21, was taken to Liverpool Hospital, and died of her injuries three days later on 29 December.

Speaking about the accident, Jessica's uncle, Paul Ponticello, said: "[It's] a day that will be difficult to erase from our memory", adding that Lars was known for being an excellent driver. "Whenever asking how long it would take to drive somewhere I would suggest an average for a normal driver and then add some additional time for the Lars factor. We always had a good laugh." Speaking about his sister Vivian, he continued: "I always thought we would grow old together. They are together and always will be ... You will always be remembered and in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace."