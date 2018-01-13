Victoria Beckham shares photo of Harper's beautiful 'Goldilocks' hair - see the snap! The fashion designer showed off her daughter's beautiful, long hair

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper looks so pretty in a new photo! The fashion designer shared the picture of six-year-old Harper's hairstyle on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Victoria captioned it: "Goldilocks. Kisses from Harper." In the snap, the little girl's hair looks beautiful, with long, golden waves cascading down her back. In fact, Harper's hair is so long, she may soon be able to sit on it if she continues to grow it!

The mum-of-four had posted a photo of Harper reading a book at the kitchen table earlier in the day, writing: "Saturday morning reading. Well done Harper." Once again, we see Harper's gorgeous long, hair, styled into waves. Seems like Victoria and Harper enjoyed a fun girls' day playing around with hairstyles at their London home. Harper's long hair is reminiscent of Victoria's long tresses back in 2015.

Victoria often shares photos of her little girl on social media, giving her fans a glimpse into her family life at home. Harper seems to be following in mum's footsteps when it comes to performing and fashion. She was recently filmed belting out the lyrics to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You, and she even had a pair of crystal slippers named after her in her mum's latest fashion collection. Harper was recently seen wearing her pink shoes - named the Harper Slipper – a signature shoe in Victoria's 2018 spring collection.

Harper is also a keen ballerina and is known to take weekly dance classes in London. Proud mum Victoria recently shared a photo of her daughter showing off her dance moves in a white tutu and leotard. "Kisses from a beautiful little ballerina x We love you baby girl x," Victoria captioned the Instagram photo. Earlier this year, Victoria, also uploaded a photo of Harper wearing her old ballet shoes. The youngster had her feet in perfect third position as she donned Victoria's well-worn, pink satin shoes.