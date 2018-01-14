Holly Willoughby's mini-me daughter Belle visits Dancing on Ice set The TV presenter previously spoke out about her children being old enough to now watch the new series

Holly Willoughby shared a proud mum moment with her followers on social media on Sunday, uploading a photo of her daughter Belle hanging out on the Dancing on Ice set ahead of the live show. The This Morning host's six-year-old was pictured standing in awe in-front of the set, with her hair in bunches, dressed in a rainbow puffa jacket. Dan Baldwin's wife captioned the image: "6 years ago she was ringside in my belly…now look at her @dancingonice."

Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle paid a visit to the DOI set

Followers were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with Holly's stylist Angie Smith writing: "Awwww love this @hollywilloughby," while another fan added: "Cute and a mark of how time flies." A third observed: "And in stripes too!" Earlier in the day, Holly had posted a photo of herself dressed in a £440 rainbow tracksuit while in a taxi on the way to the set.

The star looked gorgeous in the stripe tracksuit from Wyse London, dressed in the luxury brand's Ines Rainbow Slouchy - Charcoal, priced at £220, featuring a round neck and long sleeves, which was teamed with a pair of Lucie Rainbow Lounger – Charcoal joggers, also priced at £220. Wyse London was set up in 2014 by founder Marielle, who "wanted to create something that I would love to wear" that would "suit everyone."

Holly was also dressed in rainbow stripes ahead of presenting the show

The Dancing on Ice host – who presents the popular ITV skating show with her good friend Phillip Schofield – previously opened up about her children's interest in the show now that they are "old enough to come and watch". Speaking ahead of the start of the show, Holly said: "What is really nice is I have found a new appreciation for this kind of show (which I love) since having the kids. It is exactly the type of show we sit and watch as a family."

She added: "We love Strictly, the X Factor and we love sitting there watching those big family event TV moments. It is nice my children are now old enough to come and watch and enjoy DOI!"