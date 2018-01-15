Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, 46, dies suddenly – James Corden leads tributes The lead singer of The Cranberries died in London

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan has died at the age of 46. The Irish musician's sudden death was confirmed by her publicist on Monday, who released a statement saying: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time." It added: "Family members are devastated to hear the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Following the sad news, celebrities flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to the talented singer. James Corden reminisced about the time he met her as a teenager: "I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x.” Duran Duran said that they were "crushed" following the star's sudden death. "We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time."

Dolores O'Riordan has died aged 46

James Corden lead the tributes on social media

Fellow Irish singers also paid their respects. Hozier wrote: "My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family." The Corr's Jim Corr added: "My deepest sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan who tragically passed away today. RIP."

Duran Duran also paid their respects

James Vincent McMorrow branded Dolores a "genius of songs" tweeting: "So sad to hear about Dolores O'Riordan, she's one of few artists who is ingrained in my psyche even though i never actively listened to her work, such is the unending genius of songs like Linger and Zombie. thoughts are with her kids and her family X."

The Cranberries shot to fame in 1993

The Cranberries formed in 1989 and shot to fame with their 1993 debut album Everyone Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? The band went on to win a number of awards, including Best Song at the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards. Dolores leaves behind three children with her ex-husband Don Burton – the former manager of Duran Duran.