Sir Elton John recalls moment Prince Harry told him 'I'm in love' Elton John spent time with Prince Harry in Sicily, where they spoke about his relationship

Sir Elton John has opened up about the moment Prince Harry told him that he was in love with his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. The singer, who was close friends with Prince Harry and Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, spoke fondly about the 33-year-old Prince, who will tie the knot on 19th May. Chatting on ITV's Lorraine, he said: "I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love, and he didn’t really discuss much personally but he said, 'I'm in love' and I thought, 'Good for you'. Both those boys seem to have been ecstatically happy, and that’s all you want people to be."

Elton was close friends with Princess Diana

Speaking about how Princess Diana would have been proud of William and Harry, he added: "She was just loved by people because she had that great ability that her son, Prince Harry, has inherited, where she could walk into a room and make people feel at ease. She was very much loved. I loved her because she did so much for Aids and she was a great friend to me. We had our fallings-out but we reconciled at the end… She would be proud of her boys."

