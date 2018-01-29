Christine Lampard enjoys birthday celebrations with husband Frank The Loose Women panellist turns 39 later in the week

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank enjoyed a night out together over the weekend ahead of the Loose Women panellist's 39th birthday on 2 February. Christine took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a black-and-white photo of the Chelsea footballer holding up a pint of Lamps, which she fittingly captioned: "Lamps drinking Lamps @FrankLampard." Followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one saying: "A legend drinking a legend," while another added: "You both make a lovely couple." Christine's friends meanwhile, including TV presenter Kate Thornton, were also quick to wish her a happy birthday ahead of the big day.

Frank, 39, and Christine, 38, have been together since 2009, and they tied the knot in a romantic winter ceremony in December 2015. Earlier in the month, Frank opened up to the Guardian about the moment he popped the question. "I proposed to Christine on Santa Monica Beach in LA," he shared. "I even designed the ring myself. But to keep it under wraps I got a friend to fly out and secretly pass it to me at the hotel. I then phoned Christine's dad to ask permission - I ended up speaking to her mum but she insisted he’d be happy – and all went to plan."

Christine Lampard shared a photo from the night of husband Frank Lampard drinking Lamps

Christine is a doting stepmum to Frank's two daughters, Luna, 12, and 11-year-old Isla, and has previously revealed her hopes for having children of her own with her footballer husband. She told New Magazine: "I love children. If we were lucky enough it would be wonderful." Of her husband Frank, she added: "He's a brilliant dad, hands-on with the school runs and homework. I've seen it and he's proved he's amazing. I've done a trial run and he's passed the test."

The celebrity couple have been married since 2015

The presenter also spoke about her stepdaughters to the publication, adding: "I think with Frank having two little girls, you've got a strange sense of motherhood without being mummy but it is a wonderful thing. There are no grandchildren in my family at all so I know my mum and dad would secretly love it. They'd never put pressure on us but I know they'd secretly adore it."