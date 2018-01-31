Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy stars in cute music video The adorable little girl looks to be following in her famous dad's footsteps

With Robbie Williams as her dad, there is no wonder that five-year-old Teddy is showing signs of having musical talent. The adorable little girl was captured on camera by proud mum - Loose Women panellist Ayda Field - on Wednesday, who videoed her daughter singing as she played the piano. Teddy, who was dressed in a white shirt and grey pinafore dress, appeared to be having an after-school music lesson, with Ayda captioning the video: "Budding musician. Like father, like daughter." This isn’t the first time that Teddy has demonstrated her music abilities. Last year, Ayda shared another cute video of Teddy and her younger brother, Charlton, three, who were singing along to Robbie's hit track, Love My Life, while walking in the countryside.

Robbie and Ayda have homes in both LA and the UK, and often post candid snippets of their family life with fans on social media, although make a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view in order to protect their privacy. During a previous appearance on Loose Women, the former Take That star opened up about their policy to protect their kids. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

The family are enjoying a relaxing start to the year following Robbie's health scare last year. The Angels singer was hospitalised and forced to cancel his Russian tour dates in September after becoming seriously ill backstage at a stadium in Zurich. Robbie later told The Sun that he flew to London for emergency tests after having trouble breathing.

Explaining the results, he said: "I had blood tests done, and I had various scans including ones of my heart and my brain, and there were some abnormalities found, including something on my brain that looked like blood. That was obviously very scary, so the decision was taken out of my hands and I was sent straight to the intensive care unit."

Luckily, Robbie is now in much better health, and reassured fans in October that he was taking good care of himself, saying in a Twitter video: "Now I am vegan, I do pilates every day. I do yoga every day and have a really big burger on a Sunday. I have a cheat meal. But I’m looking after myself. I know I’m going to be better than ever."