Modern Family star Julie Bowen splits from husband The actress had been married to real estate investor Scott Phillips for 13 years

Modern Family star Julie Bowen and her husband Scott Phillips have separated after 13 years of marriage, People confirms. The couple, who were married in September 2004, share three sons together, 10-year-old Oliver and eight-year-old twins John and Gustav. The news comes after reports at the end of last year suggested Julie and Scott were "living separate lives". A notoriously private pair, they most recently walked a red carpet together in September 2016, and were last photographed with their children almost exactly a year ago, at a Harlem Globetrotters game in LA.

In 2016, Julie, 47, explained why her husband, 44, had chosen not to accompany her to the Emmy Awards that year – which coincidentally fell on the same day as their 12th wedding anniversary. "He's come every year, he's been so supportive and this year he was playing in a tennis tournament and I wasn't nominated as an individual so I said, ‘What do you want to do on our anniversary?' I mean it's such an honour to be nominated and to go, but it's tough to be a purse holder," she told the publication.

In a later interview that year with Us Weekly, Julie joked about her marriage to Scott, saying that the pair were simply "too tired" to break up. "We watch all these people get married and split up and go, 'Wait, did they get married after us or before us?' We outlast all these people. The answer: We're too tired to do anything else!" she quipped.

The couple pictured with their sons in February 2017

Speaking about her young family, the proud mum added: "At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family," gushed Bowen. "When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I'm like 'This is awesome. We did this!'"

