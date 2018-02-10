Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney's son dies of cancer aged two The star shared a tribute to his son on social media

American actor Rob Delaney has announced the passing of his two-year-old son, Henry. The star, who is known for his role in British sitcom, Catastrophe, revealed the sad news on his Facebook page on Friday. Rob said that his son was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 after his first birthday and underwent surgery to remove it, receiving treatment into 2017. The cancer then returned last autumn and Henry died in January this year.

Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney

The actor wrote: "My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals." Rob explained that while the tumor left Henry with physical disabilities, he developed his own sign language and moved around by shuffling on his bottom. "His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound," he said.

Rob went on to pay tribute to Henry's mother and brothers, saying that because of their love, he will try not to 'go mad with grief'. The star thanked the NHS nurses and doctors for their care of Henry and asked the public for privacy as they grieve. He finished his statement by thanking his son for spending as much time with them as he could.

The actor's followers were quick to offer him words of support, with one writing: "Beautifully respectful and dignified telling of a sad piece of news... what a wonderful family for Henry." Another fan said: "So sorry for your loss and thank you for you beautiful heartfelt and inspiring words - I’m sure they will help others in their grief- hoping you all soon find some peace." One posted: "Beautiful words… stunningly expressed.. RIP Henry xx."