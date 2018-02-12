Amanda Holden comments on 'gorgeous' picture of Ant and Dec Amanda Holden and Ant have shut down reports that the pair had a fall out

Amanda Holden has shut down reports of a feud between herself and Anthony McPartlin by commenting on a photo of Ant and Dec, calling the presenting duo "gorgeous". The Britain's Got Talent judge and Ant were rumoured to have had a fall out after they were pictured having what appeared to be a heated discussion on Friday. However, their BGT colleagues were quick to poke fun at the reports, with David Walliams sharing a snap of the group pretending to argue with one another, writing: "We all had a furious argument about something on the way home. @bgt@simoncowell @noholdenback@aleshaofficial @antanddecofficial."

David shared a snap of Ant and Dec hugging

David shared the sweet snap of Ant and Dec hugging, and captioned the post "Friends" on Instagram while jokily referring to them as "Dick and Dom" on Twitter. The pair's fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one person writing: "Look at those smiles! I don't understand how anyone can say that they don’t like @antanddec they're both stunning, hilarious, talented, kind-hearted and down to earth lads I wish I could meet them both one day," while another added: "This is too cute!"

The group jokily argued with each other

Amanda also shared a photo of the gang having fun in Manchester, and wrote: "Loving #Manchester @bgt #fabulous #first #day up here – loads of fun. Too much #laughter." Ant's representative was quick to respond to reports of a fall out between the pair, saying: "Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation." Ant has had a difficult start to the year, having announced the end of his 11-year marriage to Lisa Armstrong just last month. At the time, his spokesperson released a statement which read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

