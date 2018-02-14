Alex Jones thrilled to be reunited with Mary Berry: 'I love this woman' Alex Jones shared a sweet snap of herself with Mary Berry on Instagram

Alex Jones seemed delighted to be reunited with baking legend Mary Berry this week! The One Show presenter posted a snap of herself with the former Great British Bake Off judge after Mary joined her on the talk show, and captioned the sweet photo: "I love this woman (we bonded over rissoles at Christmas) and today she brought in the most delicious banana loaf. Mary Berry is a ledge! Fact. #myfavourite #bananaloafandbananatrousers." During her visit to the show, Mary chatted about baking before the conversation hilariously turned to dating, with Alex asking the 82-year-old: "What do you make of dating apps Mary?" to which Mary responded: "Well, basically, you swipe right and left if you see someone you fancy. That's how it works, isn't that right, Matt?" Mary, who has been married to her husband Paul for 51 years, then joked: "I have no idea!"

Alex posed with Matt and Mary

Fans of the show were equally thrilled with Mary's appearance, with one tweeting: "Absolutely love this woman," while another added: "Love Mary Berry, it's about time you were made a Dame, you've done a lot to get our country baking." Mary last appeared on The One Show back in November, when viewers joked that she was flirting with fellow guest, David Beckham.

Loading the player... Speaking about cooking at the time, the retired footballer said: "I love cooking. I lived in Milan for about 11 months, and I had quite a relaxed schedule with the team so, in the afternoons, I used to go and take a culinary course for five months. The kids loved pasta," to which Mary replied: "Victoria's got jolly lucky, hasn't she?" Mary then told David: "My grandchildren are very sporty. They love the outside, in all weather."

