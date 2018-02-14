Scarlett Moffatt shares sweet Valentine's message for new boyfriend Lee Wilkinson The I'm a Celebrity winner confirmed their romance last week

She's only just confirmed her romance with Lee Wilkinson, but on Wednesday Scarlett Moffatt shared a very public declaration of love for her boyfriend as she took to Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day. The TV star posted a picture of the hunky fitness model and wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to this little one." She also gave fans a sneak peek of the homemade breakfast she made for him – eggs and soldiers – plus a gift from Kiehl's. "Top girlfriend," Scarlett called herself.

The I'm a Celebrity winner, 27, had been keeping quiet about her new romance, but seemed to confirm their relationship last week when she posted a cute photo of the couple on a date night. Scarlett was dressed to the nines for their meal out, wearing a little black dress and a pair of red bow-detailed heels.

Scarlett confirmed her romance with Lee last week

Her blossoming relationship comes after Scarlett had to defend her friendship with Ant and Dec. Fans noticed that she keeps a bedside photo of herself with the telly double act, in which newly single Ant features prominently in the foreground. The photo, which Scarlett has since replaced, was taken behind the scenes of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Scarlett reveals dramatic weight loss

"Busted... nobody keeps a photo of their co-workers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife," one fan wrote, referring to Ant's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong. However, Scarlett was quick to defend herself, replying: "Well I do, Ant and Dec are my heroes x." The former Gogglebox star has since replaced the picture with another one.

The TV star prepared a homemade breakfast

The pretty brunette has previously opened up about her friendship with the TV legends, praising Ant for being the perfect "father figure". "If they have faith in me, I must be doing something half decent," she told the Daily Star as she prepared to host Extra Camp last year. "It's like my mum and dad are here."

Scarlett is totally unrecognisable in this photo!