Jessica Wright kisses Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice after confirming romance - see the sweet post The couple are very much loved-up!

It's clear that Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright are head over heels in love with one another. The former TOWIE star has taken to her Instagram page to share a cute New Year's throwback of the pair enjoying a sweet kiss. The romantic post comes one day after the Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed that the pair were officially dating. Fans quickly rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "So happy for you! Finally found Mr.Right xx." Another said: "So pleased for you both and you've finally got your Prince Charming at last."

Jessica Wright and Strictly's Giovanni Pernice are dating

Writing in his native Italian, Giovanni wished a "buon San Valentino" to his girlfriend. The 27-year-old was seen planting a kiss on Jessica's cheek, while she took the selfie. The pair were first romantically linked back in November, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. Giovanni and 32-year-old Jessica – Mark Wright's older sister – watched a performance of Dreamgirls. The Strictly pro has previously brushed off rumours of a romance with a string of women, including his 59-year-old Strictly co-star Debbie McGee, and fellow choreographer Luba Mushtuk.

READ: Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright finally confirm romance with loved-up snap

At the time, Jessica's friend told The Sun: "They've been on a few dates, but it's early days. They met through her brother Mark's Strictly connections from when he was on the show and they're getting to know each other." Mark was a celebrity contestant on the BBC One series in 2014, finishing in fourth place. Giovanni has previously dated his Strictly Come Dancing partner Georgia May Foote, while Jessica was in a relationship with former TOWIE co-star Ricky Rayment.