Karen Clifton shares picture of husband Kevin amid split rumours

Karen and Kevin Clifton have been keeping mum about the state of their marriage since rumours of a split surfaced late last year but on Wednesday their fans were finally treated to a rare photo of them together and they could not have been more pleased. Strictly Come Dancing's Karen delighted her followers with a picture showing the couple dancing together to promote their new dance tour Kevin and Karen Tour 2018. The 35-year-old captioned the shot: "Starting the day off with a kick ball change along w @keviclifton #kevinandkarentour2018."

The Venezuelan star also shared a clip showing the couple, who married in July 2015, rehearsing together. Kevin also posted a similar video on his Instagram account.

The couple’s loyal fans couldn't have been happier with the posts, with one saying: "I LOVE YOU TWO💙💋 can't wait to see you on your tour again." Another one sent their best wishes to the couple who have faced a tough time since rumours of a separation started in October, "It must be tough for both of you but keep going xxx."

A third fan said: "Hope your back together as you make a lovely couple. (Sorry don't normally comment on people's relationships!) But I got a feeling once this tour is over and strictly is signed up a split will be announced. Hope not. Tour looks amazing by the way x".

Despite all the speculation, Karen broke her silence back in January to confirm that she and Kevin are still very "happy" together, and looking forward to going on their dance tour in May. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the 35-year-old revealed: "Kevin and I start our own tour in May which we are really looking forward to. We are really excited and we are creating right now and just talking through everything."

When further probed about their relationship, she replied: "We are in an amazing family show on Strictly and at the end of the day we love what we do. People are going to be interested but at the end of the day we are happy."