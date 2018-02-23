Did Allison Janney break royal protocol upon meeting the Duchess of Cambridge? Allison Janney admitted she met the Duchess of Cambridge while barefoot, and called her 'honey'

Allison Janney has opened up about meeting the Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTA Awards, and admitted that she may not have made the best first impression! Chatting on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, the I, Tonya actress revealed that she had taken off her heels at the end of the night when she bumped into the royal, explaining: "I did meet Kate and William, and she was in her heels and pregnant, so I felt like a bit of a wimp that I was there in my bare feet. She was in full-on heels, and she was my height when I was in my bare feet, it was kind of extraordinary that she's that tall. I told her that I was in bare feet and I told her that she should take her shoes off 'cause she's pregnant. It was an awkward moment."

Allison opened up about meeting the Duchess

The star, who won Best Supporting Actress on the night, also revealed that she called Kate "honey" during their conversation, and joked: "That might not have been royal etiquette." But Allison needn't worry – HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash explains protocol is very relaxed around younger members of the royal family. "Most people would call her 'Your Royal Highness' and possibly curtsy, but in reality they meet hundreds of people who don't," she explained, adding: "It wouldn't have offended the Duchess."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the guests of honour at the annual awards ceremony; William, 35, is also the President of BAFTA. Kate made a dazzling entrance on the red carpet dressed in a green dress by Jenny Packham, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a black ribbon belt. It is the second time that the royal, who is currently expecting her third child, has attended the star-studded event.

