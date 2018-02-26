Emma Chambers' sister Sarah Doukas speaks out following her shock death Emma's sister Sarah Doukas is the Storm model agent who scouted Kate Moss

Emma Chambers sister Sarah Doukas has spoken out following The Vicar of Dibley star's shock death at the age of just 53. The famous model agent, who scouted supermodel Kate Moss, told MailOnline: "I have just got back from Australia and I'm in deep shock." The tragic news of Sarah's untimely passing was announced on Saturday by her agent John Grant, who said that she had died and would be "Greatly missed." Former BBC executive producer Jon Plowman later told Radio 4 that it was understood that the actress suffered a heart attack. He said: "It's no age to have a heart attack, as I understand it." Jon added: Emma was a gifted comic actress who made any part she played look easy. She was adored by the cast and crew."

Emma Chambers passed away on 24 February/ Photo credit: PA

Doncaster-born Emma was best known for her role as Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley, which she starred in between 1994 and 2007, picking up a British Comedy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 1998. Emma also played Hugh Grant's sister Honey Thacker in Notting Hill, with other acting credits including Holby City, EastEnders, Silent Witness and Waking the Dead.

Emma's sister is Storm model scout Sarah Doukas/ Photo credit: PA

Emma's sister Sarah played a big part in her wedding to actor husband Ian Dunn in 1991, using her fashion connections to help her sister find the perfect wedding dress. Talking about her big day to The Independent, she said: "My wedding was very short. I was playing the lead in an Alan Ayckbourn play and was only given one day off. My sister, Sarah Doukas, is a model agent and one of her bookers made me a dress which cost £180."

She continued: "I still look at it in my wardrobe and think it is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. The wedding itself was in the New Forest. I loved it because I had never had a big party before as we had always been on the move when I was a child. My father wasn't there for personal and geographical reasons – he lived in Australia. But I had been living with Ian [McKellen] and he was a sort of father figure to me. We didn't have a honeymoon. I was back at work on the Monday."