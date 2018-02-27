Cynthia Nixon reunites with Sarah Jessica Parker amid feud with Kim Cattrall Cynthia Nixon worked with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall on Sex and the City

Cynthia Nixon has shared a sweet photo of herself and her former Sex and the City co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, on her Instagram account. In the post, the pair are sat laughing together on a bench, and Cynthia captioned the shot: "Old friends ran into each other at a @tmagazine shoot today. Miss you @sarahjessicaparker." The post comes shortly after the longstanding feud between Sarah Jessica and their co-star Kim Cattrall came to a head after Kim shared an Instagram post calling Sarah Jessica "cruel".

Cynthia and Sarah Jessica reunited at a photoshoot

After Sarah Jessica sent her a message of condolence following the death of her brother, Kim posted a message which read: "My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Sarah Jessica recently spoke to People about their alleged feud, admitting that she found Kim's comments about her, in which she said that Sarah Jessica "could have been nicer" on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, to be "hurtful". The Carrie actress said: "It's really funny because I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed. I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."

