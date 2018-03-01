Harry Reid looks totally different in new role after leaving EastEnders The 25-year-old actor is set to star in Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution

Harry Reid has signed up for his first role since leaving EastEnders. The 25-year-old quit to BBC soap in January, after four years on Albert Square playing Ben Mitchell. And he has now turned his attention to theatre work, having signed up to play Leonard Vole in the stage production of Agatha Christie's courtroom classic, Witness for the Prosecution. Harry will take over the role on 27 March – and fans might be in for a surprise. Gone are the thick-framed glasses Harry wore to play Ben, with the star now also sporting stubble on his face. Harry's new character Leonard stands accused of murdering a widow to inherit her fortune. The star will appear on stage at the iconic London County Hall alongside Call The Midwife's Lucy Phelps, Fantastic Beasts actor Richard Clothier, Julian Curry and Peter Moreton.

Harry Reid will make his theatre debut playing Leonard Vole in Witness for the Prosecution

EastEnders fans saw Ben bow out of the show at the start of the year, while attempting to do a runner with stolen money from the New Year heist – before discovering that most of the cash had been mysteriously swapped with old newspapers. Despite the fact that Ben has now started up a new life away from Walford, actor Harry has previously hinted he may one day return.

STORY: Jo Joyner hints at EastEnders return

The actor played Ben Mitchell in EastEnders for four years before leaving in January

"Ben loves his father [Phil Mitchell, plated by Steve McFadden] and will always speak to him if he beckons, and he has beckoned, so I imagine they will speak," he told the Daily Star. "I think that ultimately they'll sort it out between them and will hopefully have a very nice Christmas 2018. If I do pop up in an episode, I'm speaking to my agent to sort out the money," he joked, before adding: "I think I have given away too much!"

STORY: EastEnders' former Louise Mitchell actress is all grown up!