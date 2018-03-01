World Book Day: Celebs share sweet photos of their children's costumes From Coleen Rooney to Steven Gerrard and Rochelle Humes…

The snow might have caused major disruption across the UK, but that hasn't stopped these famous children from embracing World Book Day! In celebration of the 1 March event, proud celebrities have been taking to Instagram to share sweet snapshots of their youngsters in fancy dress – starting with Coleen Rooney, who shared a photo on Twitter showing her three eldest boys all kitted out in their costumes. The 31-year-old, who welcomed fourth son Cass on 15 February, posted a collage photo showing Kai, eight, and Klay, four, in matching BFG attire, complete with big ears and even stick-on eyebrows. Little brother Kit, two, meanwhile, made for an adorable Peter Pan as he posed for a picture in the family home.

Coleen Rooney shared a sweet snapshot of her three eldest sons dressed up for World Book Day

Amanda Holden also took to social media to share a snap of her youngest daughter, six-year-old Hollie, dressed up as a witch. Alongside the snapshot, the Britain's Got Talent star wrote: "My little #HRH as #mildredhubble in the #snow #worstwitch #worldbookday."

Amanda Holden's daughter was dressed up as Mildred Hubble from The Worst Witch

Michelle Heaton uploaded a photo showing both her children in their costumes; daughter Faith, six, dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and four-year-old son Aaron as superhero Captain America. "Well these beauties are all dressed up for #worldbookday," the former Liberty X star captioned the image. "My kids chose the less traditional costumes… but I don't really care! They rock #proudmummy #Disney #marvel."

Michelle Heaton's children went as Belle and Captain America

Also opting to go as a Disney princess was Steven Gerrard's six-year-old daughter Lourdes, who was dressed up as Cinderella, complete with a glittering tiara and blue ball gown.

Steven Gerrard's daughter Lourdes was in character as Cinderella

Rochelle Humes, meanwhile, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of her eldest daughter Alaia-Mai dressed up as Poppy from Trolls, sporting a bright pink wig and a blue dress, while Jenni Falconer shared a snapshot showing her little girl Ella posing in her Alice in Wonderland costume.

Rochelle Humes shared a photo showing Alaia-Mai as Poppy from Trolls

Jenni Falconer's little girl was dressed up as Alice from Alice in Wonderland