Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden shares rare picture of daughter during family holiday The TV star is taking a short break from filming Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden is enjoying some quality time with her family. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 47-year-old shared a series of pictures of her daughters Hollie and Lexi, taken by her husband Chris Hughes, during their sunny break in Dubai. One snap sees Amanda looking absolutely incredible in a canary yellow swimsuit, while tending to her youngest daughter, aged six. Fans rushed to post sweet comments, with one saying: "Your daughter is cute and your body is goals." Another wrote: "Incredible view! Love this."

Amanda Holden shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

The family trip comes shortly after Amanda marked her 47th birthday. She posted a picture from the celebrations, writing in the caption: "Being spoilt by my girlies and husband." Amanda is currently taking a break from filming this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions. The mum-of-two has been travelling around the UK for the past few weeks to film the upcoming series of the show, and recently laughed off rumours that she had a "fight" with host Ant McPartlin after they were pictured seemingly having a heated exchange in Manchester.

Amanda took steps to quash the reports by sharing a post on Instagram showing her and Ant with fellow BGT stars David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly. Alongside the image, which shows the group laughing as they walk together backstage, Amanda wrote: "Loving #Manchester @bgt #fabulous #first #day up here – loads of fun. Too much #laughter." Ant's representative also spoke out to dismiss the reports, saying: "Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation."

