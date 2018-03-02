Richard E. Grant gives update on head injury The actor was hit on the head by a metal bar last week

Richard E Grant has revealed he is on the mend after being hit on the head by a metal bar last week. Appearing at the launch of This Morning Live on Thursday, the 60-year-old actor apologised for wearing a cap indoors and explained it was to avoid showing the "mess up at the top". He then further reassured the This Morning team and revealed that the wound was healing OK. "The stitches are coming out today," he explained.

Richard was treated in hospital following the accident on 23 February, and thanked the NHS nurses for helping to "glue me back together again". Taking to Twitter after the incident, the Hollywood star wrote: "Am truly indebted to Nurses Holly & Theresa at Stroud NHS hospital for sorting out my head wounds this evening. Heavy metal bar clonked my cranium and they kindly cleaned me up & glued me together again like Humpty Dumpty!"

Richard E. Grant has said he is on the mend

The actor's local NHS in Gloucestershire thanked the actor for highlighting the care he had received, writing: "Thank you for taking time to highlight the great care received at Stroud General Hospital yesterday – we have fabulous nurses and allied health professionals @Glos_CareNHS. We hope you're feeling better.." Richard later thanked his followers for their well wishes, joking that he was adapting a new Peaky Blinder-inspired style to cover up his injury. The star posted a photo of himself wearing a tweed flat cap, writing: "THANK YOU for all the kind messages of support. Wearing a cover-up cap till I'm Peaky Blinder better!"

The actor will be joining the This Morning team in Birmingham later in May for their annual Live show, where he will be showcasing his three perfumes; JACK PERFUME, JACK COVENT GARDEN and JACK-PICCADILLY '69.

Rylan Clark-Neal, who also attended the launch, was particularly excited to welcome Richard to the This Morning family. "We go way back me and Richard! I can’t wait! And all we can talk about is Spice World the Movie!" he joked.

