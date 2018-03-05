Katie Holmes enjoys Oscars girls' night in with daughter Suri - see the photo The mother-daughter duo watched the Oscars from home

Katie Holmes has shared an adorable Instagram snap of her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. The black-and-white photo shows the doting mum snuggled up to her little girl, and planting a kiss on her cheek. Katie captioned the cute pic with several love heart emojis. The 39-year-old actress was clearly enjoying a night in front of the Oscars with her mini-me. Who needs the red carpet when you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your own living room?

Naturally, fans loved the precious pic, with one calling it "a beautiful moment," and another writing, "Your relationship with your daughter is wonderful to see". Enjoying a quiet evening in with her daughter, Katie also posted a photo of Suri applauding in front of the television, sitting beside her adorable puppy. "Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!" Katie wrote. Little Suri, who bears a striking resemblance to her mum, wore a pretty floral dress and a cute bow in her hair.

Katie enjoyed a night in with her daughter Suri

The former Dawson's Creek star shares a close bond with her only daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Speaking to Modern Luxury last year, Katie said: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff." She also told Town and Country magazine: "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now." She added: "There's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

Although Katie is notoriously private, she shares sweet snaps of her little girl on social media from time to time. Last month, she delighted her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a cute picture of Suri ice-skating. The youngster looked the spitting image of her mum, as she posed sporting a bomber jacket and jewelled headband.

