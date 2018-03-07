Geri Horner and daughter Bluebell enjoy a pamper session The former Spice Girl enjoyed spending some quality time with her only daughter

Geri Horner and her daughter Bluebell had fun indulging in a spot of pampering on Wednesday night – and it looked like they were having a great time! "Facepacktime! Had a little mama & daughter beauty bonding," Geri captioned a photo posted on her Instagram account, which showed the pair pulling silly faces as they modelled their face masks. In the photos, fans were also treated to a sneak-peak of Geri's stylish bedroom, which featured a lavish white framed mirror and modern cream curtains.

Geri Horner and Bluebell had fun with face masks

Although she's still very young, Bluebell has been making a name for herself in the cooking department, having impressed viewers during two separate appearances on This Morning, where she got creative in the kitchen baking cupcakes. Bluebell also had fans in stitches as she showcased her bossy side when she told her mum off for not icing the cakes properly.

Bluebell is Geri's only daughter, who she shares with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. The former Spice Girl is also a proud mum to son Monty with husband Christian Horner. The little boy turned one in January, and luckily for Geri, Bluebell has taken to her big sister duties like a pro. "Bluebell is sweet with him. Helps me change his nappy, pushes the pram," she told Red magazine.

The mother-daughter duo appeared on This Morning to showcase Bluebell's baking skills

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in August, Geri opened up about motherhood, describing her baby son as a gift. She said: "He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby– such a cuddler - and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of 'That's my boy'. It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He's a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we'll encounter a bit of protest and I think, 'Ah, there's the Halliwell!'."

