Emma Bunton shares throwback photo with mum on International Women's Day

Emma Bunton marked International Women's Day on Thursday by posting a sweet tribute to her mum. The 42-year-old posted a throwback photo of herself with her mum on Twitter, adding the caption: "Always my inspiration and strength, #happyinternationalwomensday mum."

Fans were quick to comment on the heartfelt post, with one telling the singer: "You are always an inspiration to me!" Another asked: "Who's who?" It is not the only reference Emma made to International Women's Day on social media. The mum-of-two also posted an old photo of the Spice Girls, writing: "#happyinternationalwomensday my ladies!"

The girl band have been making headlines around the world in recent weeks, after confirming that they are planning a reunion. Emma's bandmate Mel B even hinted that they have been asked to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May, however Mel C has since told HELLO! that the singer was simply joking.

Speaking exclusively to us at the Prince's Trust Awards, of which HELLO! is a media partner, Sporty Spice said: "I think that might be a little bit of a joke that got a little out of hand! There are no plans for that unfortunately."

Mel, 44, clarified: "We're back together in the sense that we're back with the same management that we had in the nineties, Mr Simon Fuller. We're talking about opportunities for the future. There aren't any plans for us to be performing live any time soon, but there are lots of other things."

It wasn't easy getting the five girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner – together in one room. The pop stars thrilled fans when they finally confirmed a reunion last month, but Mel explained: "Like with all groups of friends, especially being so busy, and people living in different places, I'll see Emma and then I'll see Emma and Geri, and then I'll see Victoria. It is so difficult to get all five of us together because everyone has families and careers and all of those things, so that's what made it so special to get together a few weeks ago."