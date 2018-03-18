Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas recreate sweet family photo The celebrity couple got nostalgic after taking a trip to their cottage in Canada

Time certainly flies, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, along with their two teenage children Dylan and Carys, reminded everyone of just that when they recreated an old family photo over the weekend. The high-profile family went on a trip down memory lane as they paid a visit to their cottage in Canada, and couldn’t resist recreating an old family photo taken over a decade ago. In the original photo, the Hollywood couple are seen holding their two children outside the cottage, with Carys in Catherine's arms, and Dylan being held by dad Michael.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with their two children a decade ago

In the present photo, Carys, 14, and Dylan, 17, – now too big to be carried – recreate the pose with their parents holding their legs to look as if they are picking them up. Catherine took to her Instagram account to share the photos with her followers, captioning them: "As time goes by. Outside our cottage in Canada." Fans were quick to compliment the pictures, with one writing: "What a nice family you have," while another said: "Oh I love these!" A third added: "Time really does fly doesn’t it?! What an awesome photo of all of you."

The famous family now in 2018

The family holiday follows after Catherine told HOLA! TV that her family are going through a "busy time" at the moment. In January, the Chicago actress, who arrived on her own at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, said: "Michael is with the children. I'm here with my brother. They are not babies anymore but my son is going through all the college applications. It's a very busy time for us."

While time is going quickly, Catherine appears to love raising teenagers, enjoying the time with her children just as much as when they were little. In an interview on Today, she said: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness.It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."