Happy birthday to Christine McGuinness, who is celebrating her 30th birthday! The wife of Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a series of throwback pictures, starting from her childhood all the way through to her marriage. The mum-of-three told her followers that she was looking forward to the future, writing: "Birthday girl, so excited about my future. Bring it on! #HappyBirthdayToMe #30Today." The post comes shortly after her marriage was under scrutiny.

In February, Paddy raised eyebrows when he was pictured looking cosy with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton during a night in Soho. Following the event, Christine hinted that she wouldn't be "walked over" in a series of Twitter posts. The mother-of-three wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing." She also shared a quote attributed to Marilyn Monroe, which read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Since then the couple have been putting on a united front. Both Christine and Paddy, who have been married since 2011, share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. Amid the troubles, it has been reported that Christine has joined the cast of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire. "She has been through a tough time since feeling betrayed by Paddy and is looking forward to having a new focus," a TV source told The Sun. "It's not great news for Paddy who's already seen enough of his private life scrutinised. She's already filmed some scenes."

