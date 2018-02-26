Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine likes cryptic post about 'revenge' The couple recently hit the headlines over the state of their marriage

Christine McGuinness has liked a cryptic Instagram post in the wake of reports she is trying to make amends with her husband, Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness. Christine, 29, appeared to hint at their alleged marital woes by liking a post about "revenge" and "karma". The post read: "Don’t waste your time on revenge. Those who hurt you will eventually face their own karma." It comes shortly after Paddy, 44, was seen arm-in-arm with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton in Soho earlier this month.

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have been married since 2011

Paddy is now said to have won back his wife's trust following the drama. A source told The Sun: “They have had some very heated and emotional arguments over the last couple of weeks and Paddy obviously had a lot of explaining to do to Christine. Christine now believes her husband when he says that nothing romantic happened with Nicole and he has managed to win back her trust.” The mum-of-three had previously shared a cryptic message on social media following the publication of photos. She wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing."

Paddy and Christine, who is a former Miss Liverpool, were married on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in Wirral. They first met at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2008 where Christine was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket. They then dated for three years before tying the knot. The couple share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. In 2017, Paddy and Christine revealed that their twins had been diagnosed with autism.

