Simon Pegg recalls the time he made the Queen cry The Queen rarely shows her emotions in public

The Queen rarely shows emotion in public, but Simon Pegg has revealed he once made the monarch cry!The film star, who is known for his roles in Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, revealed that the Queen once attending the premiere of the Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, and the fate of his character, Reepicheep the mouse, had her Majesty reaching for tissues in the cinema! Chatting on Lorraine, he confirmed he made her tear up, joking: "She was wearing 3D glasses at the time." He previously told Esquire, Simon said: "She cried a little bit at the end, too, when my character makes this life-changing decision. So I think I made the Queen cry."

The Queen shed a tear at the film

Speaking about meeting her at the event, he continued: "I was star struck by the Queen. I met her at a royal gala performance of the Narnia film I did. I've known her all my life – she's been on every pound I've spent – so to actually meet her in person was quite extraordinary. The most amazing thing about it was seeing her put 3D glasses on." He also opened up about the moment on the Graham Norton Show, and explained: "I made her cry, I have it on good authority… She dabbed her eye with a tissue." Speaking about meeting Prince Philip at the premiere, he continued: "Someone told him what I was doing and he said, 'When did you realise you had the voice of a mouse?' And I thought, 'You thought I was cast because I had the voice of a mouse!'"

READ: The Queen formally consents to the marriage of her 'most dearly beloved grandson'

Loading the player... Simon has had a hugely busy year so far, and is starring in five films including The Cloverfield Paradox, Stephen Spielberg's Ready Player One, Slaughterhouse Rulez and Mission: Impossible – Fallout alongside Tom Cruise. Speaking about working with the action star, Simon previously said: "It makes me laugh sometimes just how much of a bloke he is. I think he does get an unfair rap for a lot of things. People just don't know everything about him, but they think they do."

READ: The Queen marks the first day of spring in super-bright orange outfit